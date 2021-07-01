Two dead, one live rare turtle found: Smugglers arrested

Two people were arrested by the state forest department officials for smuggling three turtles of endangered species in Pune.

The animals were smuggled allegedly for further sale, according to Rahul Patil, district forest officer, Pune.

The two were identified as Atharva Shashikant Deshmukh and Shrikrushna Avdhut Wanjari, according to the police.

While two of the turtles were dead, one of them was alive, according to the police.

The forest officials set a trap based on information provided by an anonymous source about a sale of the animals that was going to happen. The man was slated to arrive at an eatery in Mankar Chowk, Wakad. However, after entering, he left the eatery immediately. The source told the police that he is headed to meet his accomplice and the forest officials followed the first accused to find the second one in Maitri Chowk, Pimpri.

The two were questioned and in the meanwhile, their houses were searched by another team.

“In the house of Atharva Deshmukh, in a small box, two turtle were found dead while one was alive. Upon inspection, the turtle was found to be on Indian Tent Turtle and two Indian Roofed Turtle. They are in annexure-1 as rare and protected,” read a statement from the forest department.

A case under relevant Sections of Wildlife Protection Act was registered by the forest department.