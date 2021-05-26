Two deers found dead near Chandani chowk

Two spotted deers were found dead at Chandani chowk on two separate days after both of them wandered their ways from the forest near the National Defence Academy (NDA) road.

The first one was found on the evening of May24th, and the second deer was found dead on the morning of May 25th.

“Both of them came together from the side of the NDA where the wall construction work is going on,” said Deepak Pawar, range forest officer from Pune Division.

With many forests near Chandani Chowk, spotting a deer in this area is a common sight.

“One died after a dog attack which was spotted on the sides of Warje flyover while another died due to being hit by a truck near NDA road,” said Pawar.

The incident came to be known to forest officials after nearby residents spotted two deer carcasses at different spots.

“In the recent past, such incidents have not been reported in this area. Generally, deers are spotted far in the forest from the highway,” added Pawar.

Founder-president, RESQ charitable trust, and managing committee member of Pune district society for the prevention of cruelty to. animals Neha Panchamiya said, “Such cases happen because deers come out in the search of water during this season and they are attacked by stray dogs. This generally happens to deers which are in the city limit and not to all the ones who are residing in jungles. Most of the deers which come to our RESQ are suffering from injuries happened due to dog attacks.”