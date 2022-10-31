Two die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Baramati

Two persons in Malegaon area of Baramati tehsil of Pune district have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor (palm wine), said police on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Raju Laxman Gaikwad (35) and Hanumanta Maruti Gaikwad (40). As a prohibitory measure, the police have shut down shops selling palm wine though they have not confirmed the cause of deaths.

Villagers claimed that the condition of the duo deteriorated after consuming liquor on Saturday.

According to the police, of the five to six persons, mostly belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST), who had allegedly consumed spurious liquor sold by traders in the area, two died and the remaining are under medical supervision.

Those under medical treatment have been identified as Bhaiyu Chinappa Gaikwad, Sanny Chinappa Gaikwad and Bhima Kallapa Bhosale, said a police officer from Baramati division. The incident took place despite police carrying out a massive combing operation against palm wine sellers recently.

Kiran Avchar, inspector, Malegaon police station, said, “We have recovered palm wine from the spot and sent for examination.”

The police have arrested three persons in this case, including Sandeep Mohan Sathe, Mohan Sathe and his wife who were involved in palm wine sale. A case has been registered at Malegaon police station under Sections 304, 328, 308, 273 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act 1949.