Two held for looting students at Bopdev Ghat

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 04, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The arrested individuals, identified as Nagesh Sanjay Chavan and Chetan Sitaram Khaire, were allegedly part of a gang responsible for preying on unsuspecting students and pedestrians in the vicinity

The Kondhwa police apprehended two persons suspected of looting students at Bopdev Ghat.

During interrogation, the accused duo confessed that they were involved in targeting students and tourists in the ghat area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested individuals, identified as Nagesh Sanjay Chavan and Chetan Sitaram Khaire, were allegedly part of a gang responsible for preying on unsuspecting students and pedestrians in the vicinity.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at the Kondhwa police station, stated, “We received several complaints about a gang operating in the Bopdev Ghat area, specifically targeting students and looting them during the night. Acting promptly on this information, our team devised a strategic plan and laid a trap, resulting in the successful apprehension of the two suspects.”

Police said, acting on repetitive complaints, police laid a trap at the ghat on Wednesday and found three suspicious individuals on tow motorcycles. Police noticed that there were no number plates on motorcycles. Considering this, police arrested two and one fled from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused duo confessed that they were involved in targeting students and tourists in the ghat area.

The police have seized two motorcycles and a knife from their possession.

