Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
Two held for murder of minor friend 

By HT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Wanowrie police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of their minor friend due to an old rivalry, said police

PUNE:  Wanowrie police on Tuesday arrested two teenagers for allegedly being involved in the murder of their minor friend due to an old rivalry, said police. 

Wanowrie police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of their minor friend due to an old rivalry, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Wanowrie police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of their minor friend due to an old rivalry, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Sahil Latif Sheikh, 18, and Tahir Khalil Pathan, 18, both are residents of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, while the deceased has been identified as Yash Sunil Ghate, a Class 12 student. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 7 am in front of the Jama Masjid at Ramtekdi. 

As per the complaint filed by Prajwal Sunil Ghate (20), elder brother of the deceased, Yash and his other friends including Aditya Chavan, Rehan Pathan, and Shreyash Shinde, all were going to their college. When all were in front of the Jama Masjid, the accused duo attacked Yash with sharp weapons and stuck blows on his head. 

During the investigation, it was found that 15 days ago there were heated arguments between the accused and the deceased, and the attack was to settle the score with Yash Ghate. 

Police have arrested two accused and seized the koyta used during the crime. 

A case has been filed at Wanowrie police station under BNS sections 103(1), 3(5), sections 4(25), of the Arms Act and sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and further investigation is going on. 

