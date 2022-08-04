Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district.
According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village.
Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.
Considering the gravity of the incident, police formed a team and the body of the victim was found around 18 hours after her abduction behind a Zilla Parishad school in the village.
Sanjay Jagtap, a senior police inspector of Kamshet police station, said after the medical report it has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted by the accused. Within 24 hours after the incident, we have arrested both the accused in this case.’’
Initially, Kamshet police had registered a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, after confirmation of murder, police added sections 302, 376 and 201, along with sections 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).
-
Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out. Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
-
Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sole bread earner in the family, Sovaji Kamble, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office for illegally-running business. Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
-
TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links
Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates. DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.
-
Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune
The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district's weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2. Speaking about the hospitalisation, assistant chief at PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.
-
TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics