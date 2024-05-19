Two held for rape of two minors

Pune: The Pune rural police have arrested two individuals for allegedly raping two minors at a lodge in Khed area as their accomplice is still at large. Pune rural police have arrested two individuals for allegedly raping two minors at a lodge in Khed area as their accomplice is still at large. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the incident was reported between around 5.30 pm on April 27 and around 1.30 am on April 28 at a private lodge in Khed. The accused lured the two minors and brought them to Shirur. Later, they booked two rooms at a private lodge in Jaidwadi village and allegedly raped them after using an injection to sedate them.

Police officials said the complaint was filed on May 16 as survivors did not disclose the incident as they were threatened and frightened. The two accused were arrested on May 17 and court granted them custody till May 18.

Khed police station has filed a case under Sections 366A, 376(2), 328, 506, 34 of the IPC and Sections 4, 6, 8, 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.