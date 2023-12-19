Two held in Pune for stealing bikes
Dec 19, 2023 06:58 AM IST
The accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Vijay Thite (22) and Sahil Eknath Malekar (18) were held from Ambedkar slums in Market Yard
The crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons for stealing motorbikes for fun and amusement and recovered four vehicles estimated to be totally worth ₹75,000 from their possession.
The accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Vijay Thite (22) and Sahil Eknath Malekar (18) were held from Ambedkar slums in Market Yard.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad said the duo had confessed to their crime.
Share this article