News / Cities / Pune News / Two held in Pune for stealing bikes

Two held in Pune for stealing bikes

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 19, 2023 06:58 AM IST

The crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons for stealing motorbikes for fun and amusement and recovered four vehicles estimated to be totally worth 75,000 from their possession.

Senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad said the duo had confessed to their crime (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Vijay Thite (22) and Sahil Eknath Malekar (18) were held from Ambedkar slums in Market Yard.

Senior inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad said the duo had confessed to their crime.

