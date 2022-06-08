Two held in Pune for stealing mobile phones, bikes
The Bund Garden Police arrested two persons on charges of stealing four mobile phones and nine two-wheelers.
The accused identified as Dinesh Harkabahadur Vikas ( 25), a resident of Tangdevasti in Pirangut and Rishikesh alias Khandya Raju Vithubone ( 24), a resident of Bhosari, were arrested after a police patrol team received information that two persons were engaged in suspicious conversation near ST bus stand.
Vikas was arrested on Saturday and Vithubone on Monday.
When the police team accosted them, one of them tried to escape but was overpowered and nabbed by the policemen.
During questioning, Vika said that the two-wheeler in his possession was found to be a stolen vehicle. He further told the interrogators that he had stolen four mobiles from Dehu road and Chakan areas wherein he had violently attacked a person with a chopper on his head. He informed the police that he was assisted by Khandya in the theft.
Khandya was arrested on June 6 and he confessed to their involvement in nine vehicles and four mobile thefts.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II) Sagar Patil said that two accused had been arrested and the police are on the lookout for the third accused who is absconding in the case.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
