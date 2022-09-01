Two held in Pune with gutka, banned tobacco products worth 10.50 lakh

The anti-extortion squad of Pune city police on Wednesday arrested two people for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth ₹10.56 lakh. Police seized the banned tobacco products from a godown in Ganj peth.

The duo has been identified as Khaja alias Sahil Aslam Mulani (20) and Shadab Mushtak Naikwadi (24), both residents of Ganj peth.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown and found banned tobacco and gutka products in gunny bags. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they stored banned tobacco products, and gutka at the godown for sale purposes.

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 188,272,273,328 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Food Safety and Standards Act.