Two held in Pune with gutka, banned tobacco products worth ₹10.50 lakh
Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown and found banned tobacco and gutka products in gunny bags
The anti-extortion squad of Pune city police on Wednesday arrested two people for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth ₹10.56 lakh. Police seized the banned tobacco products from a godown in Ganj peth.
The duo has been identified as Khaja alias Sahil Aslam Mulani (20) and Shadab Mushtak Naikwadi (24), both residents of Ganj peth.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown and found banned tobacco and gutka products in gunny bags. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they stored banned tobacco products, and gutka at the godown for sale purposes.
A case has been registered against the duo under sections 188,272,273,328 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Food Safety and Standards Act.
-
Irregular water supply dries up festive mood in Taloja
While the city is soaked in Ganeshotsav festivities, irregular water supply proves to be a dampener for the residents of Taloja during the festive times. While for some, there is no water supply at all, others complain of receiving water with low pressure in their homes. Riaz Hamdule, 46, of Blue Fig tower lamented that all efforts have been made to improve the supply.
-
U.P.: Newborn baby stolen from Meerut hospital recovered
Police recovered the newborn baby boy, allegedly stolen from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, from a house in Phoolbagh locality here late on Wednesday night. Station house officer, medical college police station, Bacchu Singh said the accused Keshav alias Deepak was identified through video footage and he along with his team raided the house in Phoolbagh colony late on Wednesday and recovered Deepak.
-
Focus on LS seats which BJP lost in 2019, say party leaders in west U.P. meet
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party's state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal held meetings with party's west U. P functionaries in Ghaziabad on Thursday and reiterated party's desire to focus on those Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in U.P. in the 2019 general election.
-
World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
-
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics