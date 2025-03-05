Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held with MD drugs worth 11.40 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area

Pune: The Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth 11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area.

The Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth 11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to officials, on Monday, inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad, assistant inspector Nitin Kumar Naik and others of Anti-Narcotics Cell 2 received a tip-off while patrolling Nana Peth area and nabbed the duo.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On