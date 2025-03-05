Two held with MD drugs worth 11.40 lakh

Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area
Pune: The Pune police have arrested two individuals with 57kg of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹11.40 lakh from Nana Peth area.
According to officials, on Monday, inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad, assistant inspector Nitin Kumar Naik and others of Anti-Narcotics Cell 2 received a tip-off while patrolling Nana Peth area and nabbed the duo.
The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.