Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Two identified in Talegaon Dabhade firing case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 23, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Rohan alias Chikya Uttam Shinde from Shivaji Chowk in Talegaon Dabhade and Vicky Kharade

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have identified two individuals involved in the open firing case at four locations in Talegaon Dabhade based on the CCTV camera footage analysis.

The open fire incidents were reported at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk between 8.10 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The open fire incidents were reported at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk between 8.10 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Rohan alias Chikya Uttam Shinde from Shivaji Chowk in Talegaon Dabhade and Vicky Kharade. The open fire incidents were reported at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk between 8.10 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Pradeep Rayannawar, inspector, Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused opened fire to create terror in the locality. A case under Sections 308, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(25) of the Arms Act has been filed against the accused.”

Two identified in Talegaon Dabhade firing case
