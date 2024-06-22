Two identified in Talegaon Dabhade firing case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have identified two individuals involved in the open firing case at four locations in Talegaon Dabhade based on the CCTV camera footage analysis. The open fire incidents were reported at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk between 8.10 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Rohan alias Chikya Uttam Shinde from Shivaji Chowk in Talegaon Dabhade and Vicky Kharade. The open fire incidents were reported at Ganpati Chowk, Shala Chowk, Rajendra Chowk and Maruti Chowk between 8.10 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Pradeep Rayannawar, inspector, Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused opened fire to create terror in the locality. A case under Sections 308, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(25) of the Arms Act has been filed against the accused.”