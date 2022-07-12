Two injured as wada wall collapses in Nana peth after heavy rains
Two people were injured after a portion of a dilapidated wada collapsed in Nana peth following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.
The wall of the second floor collapsed on Monday midnight, making it the second wall collapse incident in the city in the past 12 hours.
“We received a call at 11.59 am that two people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. We rushed to the spot. Four people were living in the house, two of the were rescued by the locals, and escaped unhurt. The two others were rescued by the fire brigade officials and are critically injured,” said Pradeep Khedkar, station duty officer, who along with a team of eight firemen led the rescue operation.
“The two were trapped very deep under the debris and it was difficult to rescue them. With the help of a spreader and other equipment we managed to bring them out from the debris,” added Khedkar.
In another incident, a portion of a wall collapsed at a wada in Somwar peth at around 10 pm on Monday. No casualty or injury was recorded, said officials.
“We appeal residents of old wadas to shift to a safe location, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for the city in the next few days,”said Sudhir Kadam, superintendent engineer (building department) Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Earlier, the PMC had issued notices to 478 wadas which were in a dangerous condition. Out of these, 28 were also demolished.
-
Villagers capture crocodile to recover body of boy they thought it had swallowed
Angry villagers from Bhopal's Raghunathpur on Tuesday captured a crocodile for over seven hours so that they could recover the body of a seven-year-old boy who they thought the reptile had swallowed. The incident occurred in Sheopur district. After hours of convincing by the forest department and search operations team, the villagers finally relented after they found the boy's body in the Chambal River. (With inputs from Shivpratap Singh from Morena)
-
Moose Wala murder: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face
The special investigation team probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday brought gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi with Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, face-to-face and cross interrogated them to connect the dots in the May 29 murder. Also read: Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week Amritsar rural police brought Bhagwanpuria to the Kharar crime investigation agency police station, where Punjab Police are interrogating Bishnoi.
-
Delhi Police up traffic, security measures for Kanwar Yatra. Maps, details here
More than 2,000 Delhi traffic police personnel will be deployed at various routes across the east, northeast and Shahdara districts bordering Uttar Pradesh to ensure smooth flow of Kanwar pilgrims and vehicles, causing as little inconvenience to commuters as possible. The administration is expecting people in large numbers in Kanwar Yatra this year since the event is taking place after a gap of two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's appeal after testing Covid +ve
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation. This comes a day after the former CM's meeting with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, former PM and JD(S) stalwart Deve Gowda and current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
Mamata Banerjee bats for peace, prosperity in Darjeeling hills
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for peace and prosperity in Darjeeling and proposed a slew of projects in the hills. “I want friendship. I don't want any quarrel. I have only one interest. The hills (must) move forward. Trust me, I will not come here to usurp power. I will come with love,” Banerjee said.
