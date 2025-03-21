Two injured in attack over parking issue

The Kondhwa police have arrested two persons in connection with a murderous assault at Iftaar Street in Kausar Baug during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. According to the police, the duo attacked each other with a sword over a car parking dispute. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the duo attacked each other with a sword over a car parking dispute.

Ganh Subhash Rakh Pasare (32), a resident of Sherkhan Chawl Kondhwa, had parked his car on the roadside due to which he had an altercation with Afaq Ashpaque Shaikh (30), a resident of Mithanagar Kondhwa road which later escalated into violence. Pasare attacked Shaikh with a sword and later with the same sword Shaikh attacked him.

The police later shut down the entire Ramadan market following the incident.

The duo had been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, said police.

According to Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), both accused have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“Two persons have been arrested on charges of murderous assault. There were reports that the accused were carrying weapons in the car and further probe is underway,” he said.

The police have booked Pasare and Shaikh various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.