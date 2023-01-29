Two killed as bike collides with PMPML bus

PUNE: Two bike-borne youths died after their vehicle collided head-on with a PMPML bus on Sinhagad road at 10:30 pm on Saturday.

Haveli police identified the deceased as Aditya Deshmukh and Nilesh Mitre. Police informed that they, along with their friend, were returning home from a party.

The three were coming from Donje village and on their way home and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction when the mishap occurred.

Sadashiv Shelar, senior police inspector at Haveli police station said, “When the youths were near the Aquarius hotel, their vehicle skidded on the corner and driver Mitre lost control and collided with a PMPML bus.’’

Shelar further added that as per eyewitnesses, in order to save motorcyclists the bus driver turned his bus and rammed onto the divider, but despite his best efforts to avoid a dash, the bike collided with the front part of the bus.

Immediately after the incident, a team of Haveli police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for further medical treatment where they died due to severe injuries.

Police suspect that the youths were under the influence of alcohol, but they will ascertain it after the detailed medical report.

A case of accidental death has been reported at Haveli police station under the relevant sections and police sub-inspector Satish Kadam is investigating the case further.