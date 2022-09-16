Two labourers killed in wall collapse in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Two labourers were killed after the wall of a two-storied house collapsed in Moshi in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Thursday evening, a police official said.

The wall collapsed on an adjacent tin-shed chawl house, killing two persons inside it instantly, the Bhosari MIDC police station official said. The deceased have been identified as Uttam Narayan More (33) and Mehboob (30) , both residents of Moshi while another worker has been injured.

The incident took place at Tapkirnagar in Moshi at 6pm.

Senior police inspector Pradeep Patil of Bhosari MIDC said, “The incident took place in Sai Colony of Tapkir Nagar and the deceased are labourers who were working at the site.The owner of the house had recently added a floor and plastering work was going on. During this work, a wall near the staircase collapsed on the tin-shed chawl structure attached to the house. Two men were inside the tin-shed house and died after debris fell on them. A probe has been ordered.”