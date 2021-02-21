Two men killed in separate road accidents
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday.
The one deceased in a hit-and-run case on Friday midnight was identified as Ajay Lokesh Gaikwad (24) who was riding on a motorbike, according to the police.
A 24-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run incident at around 12:20am at the end of Mundhwa bridge.
“He is a native of Varkute village in Indapur. His family was in Mohammadwadi area and they have collected the body after post-mortem. It was a hit-and-run case, and we are looking for security footage of the incident to identify what kind of vehicle it was,” said assistant police inspector S Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.
A case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) was registered at Hadapsar police station against the unidentified person.
Hours before Gaikwad was killed, in another collision between a biker and a truck, a 22-year-old biker was killed.
Ritesh Sanjay Mishra, (22), a resident of Warje Malwadi, Pune and a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh lost his life.
A case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of IPC and Sections 184 and 119/177 of MVA was registered at Sinhagad road police station. Police sub-inspector AB Kale of Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two men killed in separate road accidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of ₹8.4 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gutkha worth ₹19.5 lakh seized by Pune police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune
- Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtain Call: “My favourite theatre guru asked me to sing in his class!”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premium petrol crosses ₹100/litre in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage grape, onion, mango crops in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIBM forest main gate lock found broken, security cabin unmanned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox