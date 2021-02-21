IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two men killed in separate road accidents
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST

Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday.

The one deceased in a hit-and-run case on Friday midnight was identified as Ajay Lokesh Gaikwad (24) who was riding on a motorbike, according to the police.

A 24-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run incident at around 12:20am at the end of Mundhwa bridge.

“He is a native of Varkute village in Indapur. His family was in Mohammadwadi area and they have collected the body after post-mortem. It was a hit-and-run case, and we are looking for security footage of the incident to identify what kind of vehicle it was,” said assistant police inspector S Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) was registered at Hadapsar police station against the unidentified person.

Hours before Gaikwad was killed, in another collision between a biker and a truck, a 22-year-old biker was killed.

Ritesh Sanjay Mishra, (22), a resident of Warje Malwadi, Pune and a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh lost his life.

A case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of IPC and Sections 184 and 119/177 of MVA was registered at Sinhagad road police station. Police sub-inspector AB Kale of Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The Pune police issued a statement that Gajanan Marne (55), the man recently booked in multiple cases for participating in a rally for his release from Taloja Jail, is evading arrest in the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Pune police have released sensitive data of DSK investors with the intention of awareness about registration in the list of beneficiaries on police record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of 8.4 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
An Indian Army veteran was duped of 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gutkha worth 19.5 lakh seized by Pune police

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Two people were remanded to police custody by a local court on Saturday and gutkha worth 19,58,488 was seized by Pune police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: “My favourite theatre guru asked me to sing in his class!”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:09 PM IST
While I was designing the structure of a workshop I was supposed to conduct, I realised that most of the things I was going to talk about or teach were taught to me by one teacher! I have attended workshops by Indian and foreign “theatrewallahs”, but the one that has stayed with me the longest was that by the late Pandit Satyadev Dubey
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
pune news

“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show cause notices to 27 corporators who had been absent for general body meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage grape, onion, mango crops in Maharashtra

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PUNE: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms that hit many parts of the state on Thursday evening damaged rabi crops like grape, onion, mango and sorghum (jowar)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NIBM forest main gate lock found broken, security cabin unmanned

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Pune: The 200-acre reserve forest at NIBM is in a state of neglect with the lock of main gate broken, security cabin unmanned and found open and fencing breached at various locations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP