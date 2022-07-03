Two minors drown while swimming in pond at Dhayari
In a tragic incident, two minors drowned while swimming in a farm pond near Khandoba Mal, Dhayari, on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Suraj Sharad Satpute (14), a resident of Narhe and Pushkar Ganesh Datkhil (13), a resident of Dhangar Vasti Narhe.
Officials from the Sinhagad police station said that a group of three minors including, Suraj, Pushkar and Atharv Shailesh Chavan (14), had gone to Khandoba Mandir. While returning, Suraj and Pushkar had gone swimming at the farm pond and after sometime began drowning.
Seeing trouble, Atharv, who was sitting on the bank, immediately cried for help. Locals called the fire brigade. Upon being alerted, two teams of fire brigade departments arrived at the spot along with police officials. However, they couldn’t save Suraj and Pushkar. It took 15 minutes to fish out the bodies of both minors.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
