Home / Cities / Pune News / Two minors drown while swimming in pond at Dhayari
pune news

Two minors drown while swimming in pond at Dhayari

The deceased were identified as Suraj Sharad Satpute (14), a resident of Narhe and Pushkar Ganesh Datkhil (13), a resident of Dhangar Vasti Narhe
Upon being alerted, two teams of fire brigade departments arrived at the spot along with police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Upon being alerted, two teams of fire brigade departments arrived at the spot along with police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, two minors drowned while swimming in a farm pond near Khandoba Mal, Dhayari, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Sharad Satpute (14), a resident of Narhe and Pushkar Ganesh Datkhil (13), a resident of Dhangar Vasti Narhe.

Officials from the Sinhagad police station said that a group of three minors including, Suraj, Pushkar and Atharv Shailesh Chavan (14), had gone to Khandoba Mandir. While returning, Suraj and Pushkar had gone swimming at the farm pond and after sometime began drowning.

Seeing trouble, Atharv, who was sitting on the bank, immediately cried for help. Locals called the fire brigade. Upon being alerted, two teams of fire brigade departments arrived at the spot along with police officials. However, they couldn’t save Suraj and Pushkar. It took 15 minutes to fish out the bodies of both minors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

  • Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

    Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots

    While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”

  • Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday (Vijay Bate)

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP

    BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.

  • Clouds over the Qutub Minar in Delhi on Saturday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today

    The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out