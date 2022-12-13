Two more Covid BQ.1 variant patients found in Pune

Two cases of BQ.1 variants were found in Pune, confirmed state health department officials. A husband-and-wife duo, was vaccinated against Covid and had mild symptoms and recovered.

Dr Pradee Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the XBB variant is replacing BA.2.75 in the state.

“The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission has not increased in these areas. So far, a total of 186 patients with the XBB variant have been found. In Mumbai, there were 72 patients, 77 patients in Pune, 26 in Thane and three patients each in Nagpur and Kolhapur. And there are two patients each from Bhandara and Akola. One patient each from Amaravati and Raigad,” said Dr Awate.

He further added that between November 28 and December 4 and December 5 to December 11, the weekly new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 293 to 211 (27.99%).

“There was one death due to Covid-19 in the last week. Weekly positivity has reduced from 0.0.46 to 0.3 %. Weekly positivity in Pune, Jalna, and Ahmednagar districts is more than 1%. A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Only one patient was admitted on an oxygen bed last week while no new patient was admitted on ventilator support,” said Dr Awate.