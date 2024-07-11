Two more pregnant women from Pune’s Kharadi area test positive for Zika virus

The number of Zika virus infection cases continues to rise in Pune city with two fresh cases reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 18. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Till date as many as ten pregnant women have tested positive for Zika virus infection, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, the virus infection has been detected in samples of the new cases including a 32-year-old pregnant woman and a 25-year-old pregnant woman both from Kharadi.

The samples of both pregnant women were sent on July 6 and the NIV reports received on July 10 confirmed the virus infection in their samples.

The 32-year-old woman is 22 weeks pregnant, and the 25-year-old woman is 18 weeks pregnant. Anomaly scans of both women are normal, said the officials.

“Following the first case reported on June 20, the surveillance and containment activities have been started in the active Zika transmission areas,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. The Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, that after a male patient tested positive for Zika virus in Kharadi area, samples of eight patients including these two pregnant women from the area were sent to NIV.

“Samples of these two pregnant women tested positive and six samples have tested negative,” he said.

“PMC on Thursday sent twelve samples of suspected patients to NIV for testing for the virus infection. Out of which eleven samples are of pregnant women, five from Kharadi, two each from Erandwane and Pashan and one each from Kothrud and Kalas area,” said, Dr Baliwant.