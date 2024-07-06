Two more pregnant women test positive for Zika virus infection in Pune 

The number of Zika virus infection cases continued to rise in Pune with two fresh cases reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to nine. As per the reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, virus infection has been detected in samples of the new cases including a 33-year-old pregnant woman from Mundhwa and a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Ambegaon Budhruk, the officials said. A 33-year-old pregnant woman from Mundhwa is eight weeks into her pregnancy and has mild symptoms of the infection. (HT PHOTO)

Since June 20, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded nine Zika virus infection cases, of which five infected patients are pregnant women. The 33-year-old pregnant woman from Mundhwa is eight weeks into her pregnancy and has mild symptoms of the infection.

The 27-year-old pregnant woman from Ambegaon Budhruk is 12 weeks pregnant. She complained of mild symptoms like headache and fever. Her samples were sent to NIV on July 3 and the reports were received on Friday evening. Also 43-year-old man from Prabhat Road tested positive for the virus infection as per the reports of a private laboratory received on Saturday, Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said.

Dr Kalpana Baliwnat, health officer of PMC, said, the surveillance and containment activities have been started in the Zika-affected areas.

“A 28-year-old woman from Pashan who tested positive for Zika virus infection on Friday has a travel history to her maternal home in Bibwewadi. Due to this containment and surveillance have been started both in the Pashan and Bibwewadi areas,” said Dr Baliwant.

The PMC on Saturday sent samples of 29 suspected patients which includes samples of 27 suspected pregnant women. The civic body has sent samples of 25 pregnant women from Pashan, and samples of one pregnant woman each from the Erandwane and Dahanukar colony. The PMC to date has sent 93 samples for testing at NIV, which includes 68 samples of expecting mothers.

According to Dr Dighe, containment activity has been started even in Tingre Nagar, wherein a pregnant woman had tested positive for Zika infection as per private lab reports.

“Her samples have been sent to NIV to reconfirm the virus infection. The Ambegaon Budhruk area has been newly merged into PMC limits and we are collecting information about the activities conducted in this area,” he said.

A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. The Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.