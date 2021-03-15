Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of ₹40 lakh
PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of ₹40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land.
The arrested were identified as Vaibhav Pandurang Tawaare (29) of Gadital area of Hadapsar and Amit Lakshman Shendage (27) of Malwadi area. The police are on a lookout for another person in the case.
A complaint was lodged by Aniruddha Ghodake (31) of Phursungi who took loans and paid ₹40,00,000 to the arrested men’s company between October 2018 and 2021. However, the house and the flat that he was promised was not delivered to him.
The complainant submitted that a construction company run by the two had attached a pamphlet along with a newspaper that advertised ownership of land and built bungalow in a project called Gokul Park in Manjari area of Haveli for ₹40 lakh under a national scheme. He submitted proof of money transfer from his account to the account of the company run by the two.
A case under Sections 420, 406, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the three. Assistant police inspector MD Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of ₹40 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State approves ₹13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mosquito woes sting Pune residents as civic bodies overlook water hyacinth menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$25K ITF WTT Cup tennis: Pigossi fights back to earn singles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC pulls out of Shivajinagar multi-model hub project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket competition to help needy in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox