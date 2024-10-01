Two students attacked, robbed at Baner hill

Two college students sustained leg injuries after being attacked and robbed by four unidentified men at Baner hill, police officials said on Monday. According to the police, the duo left their rented room for a cycling trip to Baner hill on Saturday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victims — a second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at Spicer College and resident of Old Sangvi and his friend, also a college student — hail from Nagaland.

According to the police, the duo left their rented room for a cycling trip to Baner hill on Saturday evening. They began the trek after parking their cycles near the hill at around 7.30 pm.

Pravin Chaughule, sub-inspector, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “The four unidentified men approached the duo while they were chatting and tried to engage them in a conversation. One of the assailants threatened them with an iron rod and struck one of them on the right knee with it. Another member of the group verbally abused them and robbed their mobile phones, cash, wallets containing Aadhaar cards, and other important documents. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹20,000.”

According to the police officials, the complainant, one of the students, shouted for help, causing the assailants to flee. The injured student was later taken to Aundh Government Hospital for medical treatment.

At 11 pm on Saturday, a police team conducted its routine patrol to ensure no visitors remained in the area.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, senior inspector, said, “Our patrol teams have urged people in the locality not to visit the tekdi (hill) after sunset. However, we are unsure how the duo entered the area.”

Bolkotgi said that there is no CCTV coverage in the area and the police suspect the culprits were among the visitors present.

In response to recent similar incidents, Chatuhshrungi police, along with crime and detection branches, have been patrolling Baner hill at regular intervals — 7.30 pm, 8.30 pm, 9.30 pm, and 11 pm. A police team is stationed at the hill from 7.30 pm onwards to deter visitors. Due to multiple entry and exit points, police are uncertain from which direction the victims accessed the hill.

The attack follows several similar incidents of robbery reported at Hanuman hill, Vetal hill, Taljai, Bhamburda, and Pashan hill. In March last year, a youth and his girlfriend were robbed by three men at an isolated spot on Baner hill. The assailants physically assaulted the couple and forced them to transfer ₹76,000 via a digital payment app. Residents have repeatedly complained about anti-social elements found consuming alcohol on hills and demanded the installation of CCTV camera for better security.

The Chatuhshrungi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 311, 351(3), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections C 37(1), (3), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.