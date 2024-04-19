UGC instructs varsities to start new academic year by August first week

In a major decision, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent a circular to all universities in the country on April 18, instructing them to start the first year of junior college (undergraduate) by the first week of August as for the last two to three years, the academic calendar has been disturbed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and colleges starting late. Citing norms, the UGC has asked universities to publish their academic calendars early so that educational activities of institutes and affiliated colleges can be completed in time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Citing norms, the UGC has asked universities to publish their academic calendars early so that educational activities of institutes and affiliated colleges can be completed in time. As part of the initiative to get the academic session back on track, the commission has also suggested declaring the results of the previous graduation classes by the end of June.

A few days ago, the UGC had issued instructions for all universities and higher educational institutions to complete the admission process. The commission has given two more weeks to consider project work and internships in professional courses. The commission has suggested that post-graduate classes too be started.

“I am studying in the third year of science at a private college in Pune and for the last three to four years, the lectures of the new academic year started late. Even the exams were delayed. We cannot afford to have a delayed academic year as it will impact our final year marks and subsequently, further admissions for post-graduate courses,” said Sanika Joshi, a student.