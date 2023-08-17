Home / Cities / Pune News / Ukrainian singer booked for disrespecting tricolour

Ukrainian singer booked for disrespecting tricolour

Shrinivas Deshpande
Aug 17, 2023

The police have booked Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti alias Jiapiha Larina for disrespecting the national flag during a music concert held in Pune

PUNE: The police have booked Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti alias Jiapiha Larina for disrespecting the national flag during a music concert held in Pune.

The incident took place at Hotel Freak, Koregaon Park Annex in Mundhwa between 12:30 am and 1 am on August 14.

According to the complaint filed by Havaldar Tanaji Dadasaheb Deshmukh, Kartik More of Aundh, who had organised the “Pre Independence-Day” concert, has also been booked.

Shanti, who was waving the tricolour while performing at the concert, suddenly flung the flag into the audience, police officials said.

“The singer and event organiser have been booked under Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and Sections 110, 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951,” the official said.

Vishnu Tamhane, senior inspector, Mundhwa police station said, “The singer has been booked for disrespecting our national flag and an FIR has been filed on August 14.”

