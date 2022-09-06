Undertrial undergoing treatment at Sassoon hospital attacked
A group of three to four unidentified assailants attempted to attack Tushar Hambir, an undertrial facing murder charges, when he was brought to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for treatment on Monday
A group of three to four unidentified assailants attempted to attack Tushar Hambir, an undertrial facing murder charges, when he was brought to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for treatment on Monday.
Police officials said that Hambir, who is linked to Hindu Rashtra Sena, was admitted in Sassoon hospital on August 25 and undergoing medical treatment. Previously too he was attacked by a group of people, officials said.
In the latest incident, on September 5 at around 9:30 pm, a group of three to four people entered in a ward where Hambir was admitted with sickle and tried to attack him. However, policemen deployed in the ward managed to save Hambir, during which one policeman was seriously injured. Assailants fled from the spot.
Earlier in 2019, 14 inmates allegedly assaulted Hambir, a prison officer and a constable at Yerawada jail. In another incident, Hambir was attacked with bricks and nails by another undertrial inmate Shahrukh at Yerawada prison.
Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil, senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bundgarden police station rushed to the spot. However police refused to say anything on it and is likely to conduct a press conference to share more details about this incident.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics