Undri, Mohammadwadi water crisis ends as tanker strike called off

A sudden shutdown of private water tanker services on Wednesday morning left over 100 housing societies in Undri and Mohammadwadi grappling with an acute water crisis, once again exposing the heavy dependence of these localities on tanker supply in the absence of a reliable civic pipeline network. Areas like Undri and Mohammadwadi are dependent on tanker supply in the absence of a reliable civic pipeline network. (HT PHOTO)

Late on Wednesday evening, the tanker operators called off strike following the meeting with police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.

According to operators association member Atul Ghule, the strike was called off after police assured them that tanker operators will be given time of 15 days for various compliances after which action will resume. “We have resumed our services, and tankers have started plying water to housing societies that faced scarcity throughout the day,” said Ghule.

The standoff follows a recent crackdown on tanker vehicles after two fatal accidents involving tankers earlier this month. Police action against hundreds of vehicles for violations has further escalated tensions between operators and authorities.

“This is the first time in 15 years that we have been forced to take such a step. We have raised our concerns with the authorities and so we have resumed the service now,” said Ghule.

Defending the operators, he added that many tanker owners run compliant vehicles and should not be penalised for the violations of a few.

“Nearly 700 to 800 tankers are off the roads. Rising costs, penalties and operational challenges are making the business unsustainable,” he further added.

Earlier in the day, thousands of residents were left struggling for basic needs as water storage in several societies depleted within hours.

Routine activities such as cooking, cleaning and sanitation were severely disrupted during the daytime, said residents.

In many complexes, the situation turned critical by early morning.

Palace Orchard Society, which depends on nearly 25 tankers a day, had exhausted its reserves by Tuesday evening, while a society in Mohammadwadi relying on around 12 tankers daily reported severe shortages, particularly affecting senior citizens and also patients.

“We ran out of water last evening and are managing with whatever little is left. With children and the elderly at home, the situation is extremely stressful,” said Jinesh Shah, a resident of Undri.

Another resident, Iqbal Mulani from Mohammadwadi, said, “We depend entirely on tankers as there is no proper pipeline.

This crisis shows how vulnerable we are despite living within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.”