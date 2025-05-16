Menu Explore
Friday, May 16, 2025
Unidentified person steals ATM card, loots 48,000

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 16, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Vishrambaug police lodge case against person for stealing another person’s ATM card and withdrawing ₹48,000 from the latter’s bank account

Pune: The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against a person for stealing another person’s ATM card and withdrawing 48,000 from the latter’s bank account on May 11. The FIR was lodged on May 14. Badrinath Shantinath Bansode, 45, of Sinhagad Road lodged a complaint with the police stating that while trying to withdraw money using his ATM debit card, the unidentified person said that cash cannot be withdrawn from the machine.

Vishrambaug police lodge case against person for stealing another person’s ATM card and withdrawing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000 from the latter’s bank account. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
While pretending to help the complainant to withdraw money from the teller machine, he replaced the original ATM card with a duplicate card. Later, after finding 48,000 debited from his bank account, Bansode approached the police. The police have invoked BNS Sections 318 (4) in connection with the incident. A separate detection branch (DB) team has been formed to arrest the accused, police said.

