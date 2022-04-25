Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank’s ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer.
The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli.
The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The video shows a sudden bulldozer arm smashing through the door of the kiosk before it started coming down hard on the machine.
The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it. However, as the accused could not manage to break open the cash vault, it was found at a distance from the kiosk, according to the police.
The bulldozer was reported stolen from a neighbouring region of Shindewadi while it was parked inside a petrol pump, according to the police.
A case in the matter was registered at Miraj rural police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act.
-
Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident. He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate.
-
New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building. “The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Pune airport director, Santosh Doke.
-
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
-
PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1
PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses. At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
