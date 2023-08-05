Home / Cities / Pune News / Union HM Amit Shah to visit city today

Union HM Amit Shah to visit city today

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The BJP strongman will later attend an event to launch the portal of the union register office. Apart from that, he’s also scheduled to attend a programme by the sugar federation

PUNE: During his two-day visit to Pune starting Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the cooperative department programme at the Ramkrishna More auditorium in the city, where Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also remain present. The BJP strongman will later attend an event to launch the portal of the union register office. Apart from that, he’s also scheduled to attend a programme by the sugar federation.

Sources said that Shah plans to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the city to take a review of Lok Sabha election preparedness. (HT PHOTO)
Sources said that Shah plans to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the city to take a review of Lok Sabha election preparedness. (HT PHOTO)

Sources said that Shah plans to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the city to take a review of Lok Sabha election preparedness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out