Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unique polling booth at COEP to celebrate its legacy

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2024 09:16 AM IST

COEP hosted polling booth, managed by its Youth Parliament in collaboration with ECI, showcasing the institute’s successful projects

PUNE The College of Engineering Pune Technological University (COEP) hosted a unique polling booth for the Maharashtra assembly polls held on Wednesday. The booth was managed by the dedicated members of COEP Youth Parliament in collaboration with the Election Commission of India.

COEP hosted polling booth, managed by its Youth Parliament in collaboration with ECI, showcasing the institute’s successful projects. (HT)
COEP hosted polling booth, managed by its Youth Parliament in collaboration with ECI, showcasing the institute’s successful projects. (HT)

The booth, titled ‘Unique Polling Booth’, embraced the theme ‘Pune – Vidyeche Maherghar’ (Pune – The Cradle of Education), showcasing the institute’s successful projects.

Banners promoting the theme adorned the venue, and various student clubs highlighted their unique achievements through creative displays.

“It stood as an inspiring example of youth participation in democratic processes, leaving a lasting impact on voters and participants alike,” a statement from COEP Youth Parliament stated.

Among the creative displays student clubs highlighted through the polling process was a racing car; aerial robotic study circle displaying quadcopters, planes, and mini drones designed for aerial surveillance; a robotic study circle featuring advanced innovations, including a robotic dog and an EVM machine; CSAT exhibited the iconic satellite, Swayam.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On