Unique polling booth at COEP to celebrate its legacy

PUNE The College of Engineering Pune Technological University (COEP) hosted a unique polling booth for the Maharashtra assembly polls held on Wednesday. The booth was managed by the dedicated members of COEP Youth Parliament in collaboration with the Election Commission of India. COEP hosted polling booth, managed by its Youth Parliament in collaboration with ECI, showcasing the institute’s successful projects. (HT)

The booth, titled ‘Unique Polling Booth’, embraced the theme ‘Pune – Vidyeche Maherghar’ (Pune – The Cradle of Education), showcasing the institute’s successful projects.

Banners promoting the theme adorned the venue, and various student clubs highlighted their unique achievements through creative displays.

“It stood as an inspiring example of youth participation in democratic processes, leaving a lasting impact on voters and participants alike,” a statement from COEP Youth Parliament stated.

Among the creative displays student clubs highlighted through the polling process was a racing car; aerial robotic study circle displaying quadcopters, planes, and mini drones designed for aerial surveillance; a robotic study circle featuring advanced innovations, including a robotic dog and an EVM machine; CSAT exhibited the iconic satellite, Swayam.