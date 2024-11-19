Menu Explore
Unknown persons attack poll candidate

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 19, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Unknown persons intercepted the vehicle of Jansurajya Shakti party’s Karveer assembly candidate Santaji Ghorpade and attacked him with weapons in Kolhapur on Sunday night

Pune: Unknown persons intercepted the vehicle of Jansurajya Shakti party’s Karveer assembly candidate Santaji Ghorpade and attacked him with weapons in Kolhapur on Sunday night, according to the police. The incident took place while he was returning from a poll rally.

Unknown persons intercepted the vehicle of Jansurajya Shakti party’s Karveer assembly candidate Santaji Ghorpade and attacked him with weapons in Kolhapur on Sunday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
According to preliminary information given by the Kolhapur police, Ghorpade told his driver to halt the vehicle after around six-seven persons waved at him to stop the car at Manwad. Thinking that they were his supporters, Ghorpade stepped out of the vehicle and the accused attacked him with sticks and weapons. Other car occupants who intervened were also assaulted before the accused fled to the roadside fields. Ghorpade sustained head and hand injuries.

Later, an FIR was registered at Kale police station.

“My people from Karveer constituency by electing me in the assembly polls will teach a lesson to those who planned and carried out the attack,” said Ghorpade.

