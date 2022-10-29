Unlimited powers under SPA affects PMC’s functioning: Congress

Congress leader Aba Bagul has appealed to the state government to not give unlimited powers under special planning authority (SPA) status to projects as it functioning the powers of local self-government.

Recently, the Maharashtra government gave special planning authority status to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) for Pune Metro. Under the special status, Pune Metro will be able to develop their plots for non-ticket revenue purpose without seeking building permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Bagul said, “Various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) are formed in Pune like PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited), Smart City, SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) and Pune Metro. All these SPVs are given enough powers but they are failing to perform their duties and the burden ends up with PMC. Now, the state government has given building permission rights to Metro.”

The Congress leader has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that SPV status helps in speedy execution of the project, but it should have limited time-bound powers.

“If all rights stays with SPVs permanently, it is an encroachment on municipal corporation’s rights,” he said.

Bagul said PMPML was formed as SPV with its functioning not accountable to elected members. Now, the public transport utility is debt-ridden and depends on civic bodies for financial sustenance. “Same is the case with Smart City project,” Bagul said, underlining the need for the state government to rethink its policy on special status for mega projects.