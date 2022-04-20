Unplanned power failures irk industrialists in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Daily unplanned power failure of two to three hours in the industrial belt of Pimpri and Chinchwad has disturbed work schedules as companies are not able to deliver their products on time.

Sandeep Belsare, president of the Small Scale Industries Association (SSIA) of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “At least one area in the industrial belt is affected due to power failure every day. In the last 15 days, most of the areas are facing unplanned power failure due to which two to three hours of the daily work of industrialists is getting affected. Sudden power failure also impacts loading of machinery and machines can also get damaged due to power fluctuation.”

“The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) both are responsible for these power failures. Had they carried out proper management, industrialists would not have suffered. They should find solutions for it as early as possible and no load shedding should be ordered on the industrial belt,” Belsare said.

Whereas the MSEDCL spokesperson said, “Power failure might have been caused over a few days but every day, power failure is not happening at any place. And in the last five days, no load shedding has occurred in any part of the state.”

With the state buying power from private companies, load shedding activities are reducing in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. MSEDCL also managed to get 525 megawatt from the Solapur Super Thermal Power Project.

“Along with buying power, coal will also be imported from the state in the coming days,” added an MSEDCL official.

Fake messages on social media

In many localities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, fake messages on social media are creating unnecessary panic among the local residents. However no load shedding is happening, claim the residents.

Mrunal Gurav, a resident of Chinchwad gaon said, “Since the last few days, we have been getting messages that load shedding will happen today in this ward and that ward but then it does not happen. When we inquired with MSEDCL – the officers claimed they were fake messages.