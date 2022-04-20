Unplanned power failures irk industrialists in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Daily unplanned power failure of two to three hours in the industrial belt of Pimpri and Chinchwad has disturbed work schedules as companies are not able to deliver their products on time.
Sandeep Belsare, president of the Small Scale Industries Association (SSIA) of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “At least one area in the industrial belt is affected due to power failure every day. In the last 15 days, most of the areas are facing unplanned power failure due to which two to three hours of the daily work of industrialists is getting affected. Sudden power failure also impacts loading of machinery and machines can also get damaged due to power fluctuation.”
“The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) both are responsible for these power failures. Had they carried out proper management, industrialists would not have suffered. They should find solutions for it as early as possible and no load shedding should be ordered on the industrial belt,” Belsare said.
Whereas the MSEDCL spokesperson said, “Power failure might have been caused over a few days but every day, power failure is not happening at any place. And in the last five days, no load shedding has occurred in any part of the state.”
With the state buying power from private companies, load shedding activities are reducing in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. MSEDCL also managed to get 525 megawatt from the Solapur Super Thermal Power Project.
“Along with buying power, coal will also be imported from the state in the coming days,” added an MSEDCL official.
Fake messages on social media
In many localities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, fake messages on social media are creating unnecessary panic among the local residents. However no load shedding is happening, claim the residents.
Mrunal Gurav, a resident of Chinchwad gaon said, “Since the last few days, we have been getting messages that load shedding will happen today in this ward and that ward but then it does not happen. When we inquired with MSEDCL – the officers claimed they were fake messages.
-
Discontent among residents as PMC charges higher tax for new properties
As the tax for the financial year 2022-23 has been multiple times higher for new properties compared to older ones in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, there is growing discontent among the residents who have demanded parity. Smaller flats built recently are charged three to four times higher tax by PMC compared to bigger and older ones in the same localities, say, residents.
-
Mumbai’s case positivity exceeds 1%, first time since February
The city's daily test positivity rate crossed 1% on Wednesday, first time in more than two months, with 98 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 10,58,060. Of the 9,514 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the TPR stands at 1.03%. After the third wave receded, the positivity rate had gone below 1% on February 12, following which there was a downward trend in the city.
-
As fight over Kanjurmarg drags on, Metro eyes third option for depot
Mumbai Almost three years after the Maharashtra government decided to move the Metro-3 car depot from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, it has failed to materialise the plan as the central government has claimed ownership of the Kanjurmarg land. As the matter of the ownership is currently in court, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said that it has started looking for a third option to construct the depot.
-
Why Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi postponed strike for 15 days
Drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days after the Delhi government's assurance that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into. The strike began on Monday causing. However, there was a respite for commuters as autorickshaws were plying on city roads. The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.
-
Bulldozer to be used in Karnataka as well? Here's what home minister has to say
At a time when several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are facing criticism for demolishing properties of suspected rioters, Araga Jnanendra, the home minister of the party-ruled Karnataka, hinted that such a 'strategy' may be adopted in the southern state as well. The 69-year-old politician's remarks came when he was questioned on a demolition drive carried out earlier today in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is run by the BJP.
