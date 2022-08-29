Unruly behaviour at students’ hostel in Pune has neighbours calling the cops
The residents of Sai Aamrai cooperative housing society at Ambegaon Budruk are fed up with the behaviour of college students residing at the neighbouring ‘Youthville’ hostel
The residents of Sai Aamrai cooperative housing society at Ambegaon Budruk are fed up with the behaviour of college students residing at the neighbouring ‘Youthville’ hostel. According to them, students from reputed colleges staying at this hostel play loud music and party late into the night apart from drinking and smoking, which is adversely impacting them. They have approached the hostel administration several times but their efforts have been in vain. So much so that they have asked the Bharti Vidyapeeth police to intervene in the matter, and the police have called both the hostel administration and the residents on Monday to resolve the issue.
On August 24, the residents of Sai Aamrai had lodged a written complaint at Ambegaon Patahr police chowky. “Students staying at ‘Youthville’ play loud music during the night due to which senior citizens in our society cannot sleep. Residents are fed up with the students’ nightlife. They drink alcohol and smoke in the area, which has a bad effect on the children in the society,” the complaint stated. It requested the police to intervene in the matter to maintain discipline in the locality during night hours.
The residents claimed that they did not like the way some of the female students at the hostel dressed. One of the residents on condition of anonymity said that in the latest instance, students staying at the hostel were celebrating someone’s birthday and playing loud music through the night when society members called the police for help. But when the police arrived and asked the students to stop the noise, one of them attacked the police. “If these students cannot be controlled by the police, how can we control them?” he questioned.
The residents said that they had complained about the students’ behaviour to the hostel administration several times but no action had been taken which is why they ultimately approached the police.
Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said, “It is true that the housing society members are fed up with the behaviour of the students at the hostel. Regarding the same, they approached us seeking help. Taking cognisance of it, we have issued notices to the students and asked them to avoid such behaviour in future.’’
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
