Unruly behaviour at students’ hostel in Pune has neighbours calling the cops

The residents of Sai Aamrai cooperative housing society at Ambegaon Budruk are fed up with the behaviour of college students residing at the neighbouring ‘Youthville’ hostel. According to them, students from reputed colleges staying at this hostel play loud music and party late into the night apart from drinking and smoking, which is adversely impacting them. They have approached the hostel administration several times but their efforts have been in vain. So much so that they have asked the Bharti Vidyapeeth police to intervene in the matter, and the police have called both the hostel administration and the residents on Monday to resolve the issue.

On August 24, the residents of Sai Aamrai had lodged a written complaint at Ambegaon Patahr police chowky. “Students staying at ‘Youthville’ play loud music during the night due to which senior citizens in our society cannot sleep. Residents are fed up with the students’ nightlife. They drink alcohol and smoke in the area, which has a bad effect on the children in the society,” the complaint stated. It requested the police to intervene in the matter to maintain discipline in the locality during night hours.

The residents claimed that they did not like the way some of the female students at the hostel dressed. One of the residents on condition of anonymity said that in the latest instance, students staying at the hostel were celebrating someone’s birthday and playing loud music through the night when society members called the police for help. But when the police arrived and asked the students to stop the noise, one of them attacked the police. “If these students cannot be controlled by the police, how can we control them?” he questioned.

The residents said that they had complained about the students’ behaviour to the hostel administration several times but no action had been taken which is why they ultimately approached the police.

Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said, “It is true that the housing society members are fed up with the behaviour of the students at the hostel. Regarding the same, they approached us seeking help. Taking cognisance of it, we have issued notices to the students and asked them to avoid such behaviour in future.’’