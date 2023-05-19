Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune RTO to crackdown on auto drivers who refuse to ply short distance

Pune RTO to crackdown on auto drivers who refuse to ply short distance

By Dheeraj Bengrut
May 19, 2023

In recent weeks there has been an uptick in complaints against auto drivers for turning down short-distance rides

People are travelling throughout the city during the summer vacation to meet family and friends, and the most popular mode of transportation is the auto-rickshaw. However, in recent weeks there has been an uptick in complaints against auto drivers for turning down short-distance rides.

Daily at least 40 to 50 complaints are reported at Pune regional transport office (RTO), after which the administration has decided to launch a special drive against errant drivers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Daily at least 40 to 50 complaints are reported at Pune regional transport office (RTO), after which the administration has decided to launch a special drive against errant drivers.

In April, more than 350 complaints were registered with the Pune RTO against auto drivers for turning down rides. In most cases, the auto driver refused to ply short distances.

“Recently, an auto driver refused to ply from Shaniwarwada from Bajirao Road during the night time as the distance was short. I registered a complaint with the RTO, said Avanti Jhangale, a passenger.

There are more than 20,000 registered auto-rickshaws in Pune city and as per the Motor Vehicle Act rules an auto driver cannot refuse or deny a passenger if the meter is up.

“We will soon undertake a drive against such auto drivers. If they deny rides to passengers we will take strict action against them,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

