Home / Cities / Pune News / Uruli Devachi garbage depot converted into urban forest

Uruli Devachi garbage depot converted into urban forest

pune news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:16 PM IST

Uruli Devachi garbage depot, the area known for flies, foul smell and leachate, has been converted to a green space and could soon be one of the city’s major attractions

Uruli Devachi garbage depot converted to a green space ‘Amrut Van’. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

Uruli Devachi garbage depot, the area known for flies, foul smell and leachate, has been converted to a green space and could soon be one of the city’s major attractions. Once a polluted area, it has been transformed into a lung space.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that faced public criticism for the stinking garbage depot has converted 20 acres of dump space into forest. The over 20,000 saplings have grown to 10-foot-tall trees over the past three years.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “PMC has named the green space as ‘Amrut Van’ and it is one of the largest gardens developed by us. The project is supported by the central and state governments. Our plan to plant saplings around canals was not approved but the authorities. Earlier, garden department used to provide tanker water, but now we have dug up a well, laid pipeline and carry out drip irrigation.”

Yogesh Badhe, gardener incharge, said, “The project was started in 2017-18 and we have planted saplings of domestic trees. Like Japanese Miyawaki method, PMC garden department adopted urban forest system and planted trees at less distance to create green cover.”

Ghorpade said, “While the garden is not open for public yet, it will become a favourite spot for neighbourhood after it is fully developed with walkways and other facilities.”

