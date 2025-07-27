Vaishnavi credits self-belief, hard work for her historic tennis success

Pune: Vaishnavi Nihar Adkar, the 20-year-old tennis player from Pune who won bronze at the World University Tennis Championship held in Germany on July 24, said the tournament was tough as she faced top players and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA)-ranked competitors. Vaishnavi Nihar Adkar, the 20-year-old tennis player from Pune who won bronze at the World University Tennis Championship held in Germany on July 24, said the tournament was tough as she faced top players and WTA-ranked competitors. (HT)

The third-year BBA student at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) who represented Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in the international tournament said there is no alternative for self-belief, discipline and hard work.

Her win is India’s first medal in tennis at the World University Games in 46 years with the last won by Nandan Bal, who took silver in men’s singles at the Mexico City edition in 1979.

In the hard-fought semifinal clash in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, Vaishnavi bowed out after a marathon 3-hour battle, going down 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 to Slovakia’s Eszter Meri in the women’s singles event.

“I’m feeling very proud that I was able to achieve this. I had hoped for a better result, but a bronze isn’t so bad either, there’s always next time to do better. Like any other tournament, my mindset is to win,” said the big fan of Novak Djokovic.

“Before coming here, I broke into the top 600 and is ranked 581 in singles. My next target is to break into the top 300 in the next 5 to 6 months and earn a place in the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup,” said the top-ranked player in Maharashtra and sixth in India among junior girls

Though Vaishnavi’s parents picked tennis for her at the age of six primarily for fitness, she began participating in competitive tournaments at nine and clinched top spot in the Under-12 girls’ category of the All India Ranking Championship Series before climbing to No. 1 in the Under-14 AITA (All India Tennis Association) rankings.

Vaishnavi’s father Nihar Adkar is businessman and mother Gauri, homemaker, is postgraduate in fine art. Her younger sister Asmi is also a promising tennis player.

“Her coach, Kedar Shah, has played a crucial role in shaping her game. We are confident she will continue to make India proud,” Nihar said, adding that her daughter won her first competition in Chandigarh when she was 12.

“During Covid she got selected for the ‘Road to Roland Garros’ as a few players withdrew. She won the competition and received the Mary Pierce Award, earning a chance to play in the Junior French Open. But just two days before departure, during her RT-PCR test, she tested positive,” he said.

Parag Kalkar, pro-vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “The success also paved the way for the university team to qualify for the Khelo India University Games. Her victory will inspire other students to achieve excellence in sports.”

Photo caption: Vaishnavi Adkar with bronze medal at the 2025 World University Games