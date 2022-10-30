Home / Cities / Pune News / Valuables worth 35,000 stolen from Karnataka ST bus

Valuables worth 35,000 stolen from Karnataka ST bus

Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:51 PM IST

Shivsharan Appa Hangragi (57) of Bidar in Karnataka, who works as a bus conductor in Karnataka state transport department, filed the complaint

On Friday night, the bus conductor and the driver parked the state transport bus under the bridge on Shankarsheth road. When he returned, the complainant found his electronic ticketing machine, identity card and other valuables worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,347 stolen from the bus. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On Friday night, the bus conductor and the driver parked the state transport bus under the bridge on Shankarsheth road. When he returned, the complainant found his electronic ticketing machine, identity card and other valuables worth 35,347 stolen from the bus. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A man robbed valuables worth 35,347 from a parked bus of Karnataka State Bus Transport Department on Saturday, according to the police.

Shivsharan Appa Hangragi (57) of Bidar in Karnataka, who works as a bus conductor in Karnataka state transport department, filed the complaint. On Friday night, he and the driver parked the state transport bus under the bridge on Shankarsheth road. When he returned, the complainant found his electronic ticketing machine, identity card and other valuables worth 35,347 stolen from the bus.

Incidence happened between 5:30 am and 9 am on Saturday.

“Unknown person looted valuables of the conductor and escaped,” police officials said.

The Khadak police have sought the help of shop owners to comb through CCTV camera footages.

A case has been registered at Khadak police station under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

