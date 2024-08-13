Vandana Chavan urges govt to reconsider additional FSI ruling 

Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar leader and former MP Vandana Chavan has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reconsider the implementation of provisions in UDCPR (Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation) concerning additional FSI and reduction of amenity space for Pune city. Chavan said that the city is already reeling with issues of unplanned growth, overburdened civic amenities and lack of basic infrastructure like water, drainage, solid waste disposal, traffic, and deteriorating air quality. (HT FILE)

Chavan drafted a letter to CM Shinde in this regard and requested to appoint the committee to study the impacts of these rules on the city and call an urgent meeting for the same.

Commenting on the development, Chavan said, “UDCPR for Maharashtra came into force vide notification December 2020 and has been made applicable to all the planning authorities. Some of the provisions of the UDCP regarding additional FSI and reducing amenity space, give rise to major concerns. It would be utter destruction for Pune city.”

Chavan further said that the city is already reeling with issues of unplanned growth, overburdened civic amenities and lack of basic infrastructure like water, drainage, solid waste disposal, traffic, and deteriorating air quality.

“On this background, the additional FSI and reduction of amenity spaces should be reconsidered by the state,” Chavan said.

UDCPR has been implemented for integrated urban planning and regulation of development within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. However, last year, the state allowed implementation of the UDCPR before it was passed in the development plan of PMRDA.

Citizens and civic activists then alleged that the decision was taken to benefit developers and the builders’ lobby.