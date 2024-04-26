VBA, AIMIM enter Pune LS fray

With the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) entering the Pune Lok Sabha poll race, the total contestants has reached 42 increasing the possibility of split vote. Vasant More (in pic) as VBA candidate makes it triangular fight in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Shirur poll officials have received nomination by 46 candidates.

The four main candidates for Pune are Murlidhar Mohol (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress), Vasant More (VBA) and Anis Sundke (AIMIM). All the four are former corporators.

Dhangekar said, “In democracy, all parties have right to contest polls. I am confident of getting maximum votes from Kothrud assembly constituency known as a BJP-dominated area.”