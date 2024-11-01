VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised, to undergo angioplasty today

Pune: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader, Prakash alias Balasaheb Ambedkar, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday morning following a complaint of chest pain. He will undergo angioplasty on Friday, due to which Ambedkar is likely to be out of action for next few days, according to the party officials. Ambedkar underwent angiography and a small blockage is found in the right-side artery, which can be easily removed by angioplasty, they added. (HT)

The VBA leader was admitted in the early hours of Thursday at the ICU and diagnosed with a blood clot in his heart, doctors treating him said.

“Ambedkar’s condition is stable, and he is being given proper care by a team of medical experts,” posted the VBA on X.

The angiography report will be released to the media at 10 am on Friday.

The family won’t take questions at this time, the party said, requesting that their privacy be respected as they deal with the circumstances concerning his health.

“Since Balasaheb will be under observation for the next 3-5 days, VBA state president Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the election coordination committee, manifesto committee and media and research department, will be leading the campaign of VBA for the next few days. Keep Balasaheb in your thoughts and prayers for his quick recovery,” the party posted on X.

“Through the media, I request both the media and our workers that there is a large team of doctors and supporting staff here who are taking good care of Balasaheb. Please do not take any actions that may inconvenience the hospital staff. I appeal to all our workers to stay in their constituencies. We are all here with Balasaheb,” said Sujat Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi leader.

According to Sujat, Prakash’s son, Balasaheb experienced chest pain and discomfort on Wednesday evening, and so he was admitted to the hospital. “He will be undergoing further treatment, and after we receive the report, the doctors will inform us of the further course of treatment. We will keep you updated via social media. We are currently awaiting the doctor’s report, and any updates will be shared through Balasaheb’s and Vanchit’s social media handles,” he said.