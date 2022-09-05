Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war

Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.

The 9th Battalion the Mahar Regiment was raised on October 1, 1962 at Saugor as MMG Battalion. One year after raising, the battalion was converted into an Infantry Battalion. This conversion involved changes in weapons, equipment, training, organisation and basic functioning of the Battalion.

In June 1965, Nine Mahar within just three years of raising was deployed in Samba Sector of Jammu & Kashmir. With Commencement of hostilities, the battalion was moved overnight under 41 Mountain Brigade at Jaurian, Akhnoor and was ordered to guard the Troti feature dominating the main Chhamb-Jaurian road. On reaching Troti on mid night of September 1-2, 1965, the battalion barely got four hours to prepare its defences when it faced heavy air attacks from enemy the next morning. On September 3, 1965, starting from 0700 hours, Pakistan used all its might to capture Troti including bombardment by Air, Artillery and later in the night attacking the valiant NINE MAHAR troops with overwhelming numbers of Infantry supported by a Regiment of Patton tanks.

The battalion under the inspiring leadership of Lt Col DN Singh and Officers like Maj SV Sathe and Maj Vikram Chavan, blunted the attack. In this ferocious battle which lasted three consecutive nights, seventeen brave men gave the ultimate sacrifice and helped the unit earn the prestigious Battle Honour “Jaurian Kalit” and “Theater honour Jammu & Kashmir”.

Major General P Sherlekar and Brigadier Arun Adhikari, both veterans of Mahar Regiment were present during the function to honour the two war heroes, Major SV Sathe and Lt Col Vikram Chavan.