Victims lose ₹20 lakh in three separate cyber fraud cases in Pune
ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 11, 2024 10:07 PM IST
A 26-year-old citizen was threatened by fraudsters posing on behalf of the National Crime Records bureau and told him about his alleged involvement in money laundering and extorted ₹2.97 lakh
The Chatushrungi police have lodged three cheating cases on June 10 where the victims lost nearly ₹20 lakh in online cyber fraud incidents.
In the first incident, a 35-five-year old resident of Baner lodged a complaint stating that he received a WhatsApp message from a share trading platform which offered exorbitant returns. The accused shared a link and after joining the group, he was lured into investing ₹14.15 lakh and offered good returns. However, despite investing the money, the victim did not get the investment return, so he approached police which filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 419, 420, 34 and IT Act 66 D.
In the second incident, an 80-year-old citizen received a call from an imposter posing as a representative of a prominent cooking gas utility supplier, who told him about the pending bill and asked him that he will update the records. He sent him a WhatsApp message where the victim downloaded a form to fill in the personal details. Later the link clicked led to OTP generation and gave the phone access to the cheat who fraudulently siphoned off ₹ 2.80 lakh from his account. The crime took place between June 1 and July 10, 2024.
In the third case, a 26-year-old citizen was threatened by fraudsters posing on behalf of the National Crime Records bureau and told him about his alleged involvement in money laundering and extorted ₹2.97 lakh between July 7 and July 10. The police have lodged a case under BNS 204, 319 (2) and IT Act 66 D against the accused.
