Villages in Mulshi to face power cuts

PUNE: To replace a defective power transformer, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has planned four days of repairs, resulting in phase-wise load shedding from Wednesday to Saturday in villages across Mulshi. The planned activity is likely to affect more than 60,000 consumers. The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) will be replacing a defective power transformer of 50 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) capacities at Pirangut 220/22 Kilo Watt (KV) Extra High Voltage Substation. To replace a defective power transformer, MSEDCL has planned four days of repairs, resulting in phase-wise load shedding from Wednesday to Saturday in villages across Mulshi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per MSEDCL officials, to manage the power load, they will be cutting off the electricity between 8 and 9 pm from April 3 till April 6 in some villages in Mulshi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Wednesday (April 3), MSEDCL will be turned off power in areas- Rihe, Bhare, Ghotawade, Mulkhed, Khamboli, Katarkhadak, Pimpoli, Andhale, and certain industrial zones. While on Thursday, Pirangut, Paud, Darvali, Karmoli, Chale, Dakhne, Khule, Sathesai, Nandgaon, Kondhavle, Rawde, Shere, Velavade, Jamgaon, and Disli villages will face the outage.

Bhugaon, Bhukum, Khatpe Wadi, Lavale, Chande, and Nande villages will face the load-shedding on Friday, and on Saturday, Urwade, Kasaramboli, Dhotre Wadi, Ambegaon, Marnewadi, Kondhur, Kondhavale, Andhgaon, Ambervet, and Amralewadi will experience power cuts.

MSEDCL and MSETCL have urged residents to cooperate during this period of maintenance work.