Voters rejected ‘repression’ of central agencies: Supriya Sule

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, thanked her supporters and said that voters had rejected the “repression” of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule accorded warm welcome by party supporters after her victory from Baramati seat in the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune on Thursday. Sule said voters rejected the ‘repression’ of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Arriving in her constituency for the first time after victory, Sule got warm welcome at Pune on Thursday.

Speaking at her office at Market Yard, Sule, who attended the INDIA Bloc’s meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, said, “It was a difficult year for us. The election was contested over farmers’ issues, water crises, unemployment and corruption....The voters have rejected income tax, CBI, and ED. I am thankful to my party workers and the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for this victory. The win is their collective success,” Sule said.

NCP city unit celebrated Sule’s getting elected for the fourth time from Baramati. A huge garland was offered to Sule as she reached her office. NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and party workers welcomed her amid the drumming of dhol-tasha.

Sule said, “Though I am happy that voters have elected me, more than celebrations we should work towards addressing the challenges in Maharashtra such as drought, water scarcity, inflation, unemployment and corruption. My contest was not against any person, but ideology. MLA Rohit Pawar and I will begin tour of drought-prone areas in the state from tomorrow.”

Sule said the INDIA Bloc has decided to “wait and watch” as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the next government, but there is always hope as the Opposition alliance’s tally of seats in the new Lok Sabha is “encouraging”.

When asked about advice she will give to NCP chief Ajit Pawar, she said, “Our culture is to respect elders. Ajit Dada is senior by age and experience, and I will not give any advice to him.”

A lot of “tu tu main main” (squabbling) took place in Maharashtra in the recent time, and everyone should follow the state’s tradition of civilised politics, Sule said. Asked if Sunetra called to congratulate her, Sule said Sunetra was her elder sister-in-law. “I always have love and respect for her,” she said.

She also garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark the anniversary of the 1674 coronation of the iconic ruler.

Sule defeated Sunetra by more than 1.5 lakh votes to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Sule polled 7,32,312 votes while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes.

