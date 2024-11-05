Wadgaonsheri: Infra, nightlife safety concerns to be key poll issues

PUNE Wadgaonsheri, one of Pune’s fastest-growing constituencies, is also one of the most complex, blending high-profile establishments with significant infrastructure needs. The area houses Pune Airport, key defence installations, Kalyaninagar, Shastrinagar, Yerawada Prison, Aga Khan Palace, and the Ahmednagar Highway. Once known as a residential area, Wadgaonsheri is now a prominent IT hub, attracting professionals and adding to its diversity. Infra and nightlife safety concerns are key poll issues in Wadgaonsheri assembly seat. (HT FILE)

The contest here is between current MLA Sunil Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bapu Pathare, ex-MLA who is the candidate of NCP (SP).

BJP’s former MLA Jagdish Mulik too had expressed interest in the seat but stepped back after intervention from deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the area’s intense political competition.

Traffic, road infrastructure

Wadgaonsheri’s two main roads—Alandi and Ahmednagar—were among the first to adopt Pune’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). However, as vehicle numbers rose, the BRT lanes became bottlenecks. Consequently, the city administration removed BRTS lanes on Ahmednagar Road. The recent launch of Pune Metro has provided some relief for daily commuters, but congestion remains a key concern.

MLA Tingre has pushed for a flyover and grade separator projects to ease traffic. “These projects are essential for addressing the traffic challenges here,” he said. However, local groups feel the initiatives are poorly planned, shifting, rather than solving, congestion issues.

“There is severe congestion from Shastrinagar Chowk to Kharadi Bypass. The flyovers will take years to complete, meaning relief is still a way off,” said Sandeep Kamble, a local resident.

Water shortage

Despite the water supply from the Bhama Askhed dam, water scarcity remains a persistent issue in high-density neighbourhoods. Newer developments continue to rely heavily on tankers, leading to added costs for residents.

“Our society spends up to ₹3 lakh on tankers to meet the water shortage,” said Prashant Kulkarni, a resident of Karan Society.

River pollution

The Mula-Mutha River, bordering Wadgaonsheri, carries high levels of untreated sewage and waste from upstream. The resulting pollution has led to foul odour, stagnant water, and insect infestations, causing discomfort and health concerns for residents along the riverbank.

Also, the green cover is also under threat, particularly around the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and along the Mula-Mutha River, where illegal dumping has degraded natural areas. Activists and residents continue to protest, but encroachment and pollution persist.

Nightlife safety concern

Wadgaonsheri’s nightlife scene is booming, with pubs, discos, and restaurants drawing crowds. However, residents are increasingly concerned about safety and security issues, particularly with illegal parking, noise, and disturbances late at night.

“These bars and pubs create several problems for residents. Parking is chaotic, permits are misused, and waste management has worsened,” said a Kalyaninagar resident requesting anonymity.