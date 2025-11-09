Wakad-Tathawade residents demand action against pollution, traffic chaos

PUNE: Irked over increasing pollution and traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles, residents of more than 38 housing societies from the Wakad-Tathawade area have written to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police; demanding immediate, stern action against those violating norms. Residents of more than 38 housing societies from Wakad-Tathawade area write to Pimpri-Chinchwad police demanding immediate, stern action against violators of traffic, pollution norms. (HT)

The group on Thursday submitted a complaint to the police under the banner of the Wakad-Tathawade Housing Societies Forum. The residents expressed concern over the constant movement of dumpers, cement mixers, and vehicles from ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in the area that cause significant air pollution, dust, and traffic congestion in the area. The residents claimed that despite existing restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles between 8 am and 12 pm, and 4 pm and 9 pm, the rules are being flouted openly.

The residents claimed that the situation has worsened over the past year as construction activity in the area has increased. “We are not against development, but it cannot come at the cost of our health and safety. The authorities must ensure that rules are strictly implemented,” said Purushottam Patil, a society representative.

The group has requested immediate police intervention to enforce traffic restrictions, stop illegal RMC plant operations, and deploy ward-level marshals for monitoring purposes. The residents have appealed to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to initiate regular road cleaning and install dust suppression systems.

Vikas Shinde, another society representative, said, “If corrective action is not taken, we will hold a peaceful protest march on November 15 at the PCMC’s D ward office. The primary reason for this situation is the presence of multiple RMC plants in the vicinity, along with heavy movement of cement mixers and dumpers.”

The residents said that a pollution-free, clean, and healthy environment is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Indian Constitution under the right to life (which includes the right to a clean environment) and their efforts to protect this right will continue.

Madhukar Thorat, assistant police inspector attached to the Wakad traffic division, said, “There are already police appointed at this point to keep a check on the movement of heavy vehicles during prohibited hours. The action is ongoing, and the issue is serious. However, we have decided to intensify action against violators,” he said.