‘Wandering soul’ has been bringing political instability in Maharashtra: Modi targets Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar by calling him “Bhatakti Atma” (wandering soul) which is involved in political instability in Maharashtra since past four and a half decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by (on right) Pune and Baramati candidates Murlidhar Mohol, Sunetra Pawar and Shivajirao Adhalrao, and Shrirang Barne of Shirur and Maval candidates during a public meeting in Pune on Monday. (ANI)

Speaking in Pune as part of canvassing for Mahayuti’s Lok Sabha candidates from Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval — Murlidhar Mohol, Sunetra Pawar, Shivajirao Adhalrao, and Shrirang Barne respectively, Modi said the country needs to be saved from such wandering souls in order to provide stable and strong government.

Without taking names, Modi said there are some souls whose wishes are unfulfilled, and they keep wandering.

“Maharashtra has also been the victim of such ‘Bhatakti Atma’. Around 45 years ago, a senior leader from this region started the game to fulfil his ambitions. Since then, Maharashtra has been pushed into political instability. Many CMs could not complete their tenure here. The ‘wandering soul’ has not just disturbed the opposition, but has not spared even his own party and family,” he said.

Modi was referring to the veteran Maratha politician’s rebellion against then-chief minister of Maharashtra Vasantdada Patil in 1978.

Pawar, with the backing of 40 MLAs, had then formed the Progressive Democratic Front, leading to the collapse of the Patil-led dispensation, and was at 38 sworn in as the CM on July 18, 1978.

Although the prime minister cited some instances that had involvement of Sharad Pawar, he, however, clarified that his reference of wandering soul should not be taken upon by anyone. Modi referred to the BJP-Shiv Sena Government in 1995 led by Manohar Joshi saying attempts were made to destabilise it.

“In 1995, when the BJP-Shiv Sena was in power, this soul was active in destabilising the government. In 2019, he even insulted the voters’ mandate that people of Maharashtra knows,” said Modi, while referring to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government around five years ago when the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP after polls and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.

Sharad Pawar was then considered as an architect of the MVA government given his role in bringing Sena and Congress on board. The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray lasted for around two and a half years before Eknath Shinde in April 2022 revolted against the Sena leadership and joined hands with the BJP.

“The soul is not just content in destabilising only Maharashtra. Attempts are being made to create political instability in the country,” said the prime minister, adding that the country today needs to be saved from such wandering souls to provide stable and strong government.

Modi said he would want the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis to move ahead so that it can address the issues of past 25 years and becoming a driving engine for India’s dream.

Referring to the terror attacks during 2004 to 2014, Modi said terrorism was given free hand during the Congress rule.

“How can we forget those days when terrorist attacks and bomb blasts were common. Terrorists had inflicted Mumbai and Pune. Everyone knows what happened at the German Bakery,” Modi said referring to the famous eatery in Koregaon Park which was torn apart in bomb blast in February 2010

Modi said that during the Congress rule, there was no guarantee that a person, who used to say he would come home, would return alive.