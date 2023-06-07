Home / Cities / Pune News / Wanted criminal arrested in Pune

Wanted criminal arrested in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Police arrest MCOCA accused Suraj Santosh Dhawale, on the run for eight months, in Chiplun. Booked under various IPC and Arms Act sections.

Sinhgad police arrested an accused wanted in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case who was on the run for the last eight months, said police officials.

Sinhgad police arrested an accused wanted in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Sinhgad police arrested an accused wanted in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been identified as Suraj Santosh Dhawale, 19, a resident of Hingane Khurd.

According to police, assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam got a tip-off that the accused was in Chiplun area of the Kokna region.

Acting on the information, police team laid a trap in Chiplun and arrested the accused on June 4.

Senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan said, “The accused was on the run for the last eight months. He was booked under sections 307,326,324,323,143,145,147,149,504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections under Arms Act as well.’

